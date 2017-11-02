Bulls' Kris Dunn: Fills it up in 29 minutes Wednesday

Dunn delivered 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 loss to the Heat.

Dunn has been extremely aggressive through his first two appearances, which the box scores can verify. Fantasy owners will hope that he can keep up his well-rounded multi-category efforts going forward, but for Dunn to seize the starting point guard spot from Jerian Grant he'll likely need to limit his fouls and turnovers, of which he has 10 and nine respectively through just two tilts.