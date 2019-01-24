Dunn had 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 loss to the Hawks.

Dunn contributed in every category, and he has finished with exactly four boards and two steals in three straight games. This is also the third time in the last seven showings that Dunn has recorded two blocks. His scoring has fallen off a bit compared to last season, but Dunn is maintaining a career-high assist average while committing fewer turnovers per game than last year and connecting on career-best percentages from the field, beyond the arc, and the charity stripe.