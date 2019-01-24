Bulls' Kris Dunn: Fills stat sheet in loss
Dunn had 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 loss to the Hawks.
Dunn contributed in every category, and he has finished with exactly four boards and two steals in three straight games. This is also the third time in the last seven showings that Dunn has recorded two blocks. His scoring has fallen off a bit compared to last season, but Dunn is maintaining a career-high assist average while committing fewer turnovers per game than last year and connecting on career-best percentages from the field, beyond the arc, and the charity stripe.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...