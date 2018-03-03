Dun put up 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Dunn's breakout season rolls on, as he helped the Bulls to a come from behind victory over Dallas. He has been a nice surprise for the team this season after coming across in the Jimmy Butler trade as more of a throw-in piece. He has proven himself to be a solid fantasy asset on both ends of the floor and despite his inefficiency from the field, he should be owned in all leagues.

