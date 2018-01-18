After another round of tests, Dunn has been diagnosed with a concussion and isn't currently traveling with the team, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dunn took a hard fall during Wednesday's contest and while initial results cleared him of symptoms, he underwent additional tests Thursday and is now diagnosed with a concussion. He's reportedly not currently traveling with the team, so it seems highly unlikely he's back for Saturday's tilt with Atlanta. He could also miss more time, though as of now, the Bulls haven't reported anything specific other than he'll be evaluated at a later date. For that reason, consider him day-to-day moving forward until more information is provided.