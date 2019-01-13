Bulls' Kris Dunn: Fouls out with 10 points
Dunn produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz,
Despite fouling out and posting a modest scoring total, he led the team with eight assists and made a good showing in all secondary categories. Since Dunn took the helm at the point, he's averaged 14.4 points, 7.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 14 games.
