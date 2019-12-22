Bulls' Kris Dunn: Four steals in triumph
Dunn finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 victory over the Pistons.
Dunn was impactful once again Saturday, gathering another four steals. Over the past two weeks, Dunn has been a top-90 player despite scoring just 8.6 points per game. He continues to start at the small forward position, a move that has certainly increased his opportunities. If you aren't chasing points, Dunn is worth a look in standard leagues while he is with the opening unit.
