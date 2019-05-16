Bulls' Kris Dunn: Front office skeptical of fit
Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said following the lottery that the Bulls are "really solid" at the "2, 3, 4, 5 spots," Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports. Paxson went on to intimate that "We have not given up on [Dunn]. I think he has defensive abilities. But we have to get better at that position, there's absolutely no question in my mind."
These are poignant words from the Bulls' front office following the draft lottery, and it seems reasonable to assume Dunn might be on the move sooner than later. Next year, Dunn will be 25 years old and in his fourth year in the league. He's shown promise across the past two campaigns with the Bulls, improving his three-point stroke and assist-to-turnover ratio. In 2017-18, he ranked 2nd in the league in steal percentage (3.3%, 2.5 STL per 36 minutes). If Dunn indeed gets moved, his fantasy stock could increase, assuming he goes to a team that's in need of a starting point guard.
