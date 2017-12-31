Bulls' Kris Dunn: Game-time call Sunday
Dunn (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated Dunn feels good and reportedly sounded optimistic, though he'll need to test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made. Look for an update at some point closer to tip-off and if Dunn is cleared, that should send Jerian Grant back to a bench role.
