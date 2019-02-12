Dunn is questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a bruised tailbone, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Dunn took a hard fall near the basket during Monday night's clash with Milwaukee, and he failed to practice Tuesday after being diagnosed with a bruised tailbone. If Dunn can't go, look for Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison to see an uptick in minutes at point guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories