Bulls' Kris Dunn: Game-time call Wednesday
Dunn is questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a bruised tailbone, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Dunn took a hard fall near the basket during Monday night's clash with Milwaukee, and he failed to practice Tuesday after being diagnosed with a bruised tailbone. If Dunn can't go, look for Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison to see an uptick in minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...