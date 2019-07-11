Bulls' Kris Dunn: Gets endorsement from Boylen
Coach Jim Boylen said Wednesday during an appearance on NBA TV that Dunn will enter the upcoming season as the Bulls' starting point guard.
Specifically, Boylen said he had his "first five set," with the coach naming Dunn, Zach LaVine, Otto Porter, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter as the members of the team's top unit. Boylen's comments come as a surprise amid rumors of Dunn being on the trade block in the wake of the Bulls selecting another point guard (Coby White) with the seventh overall pick and then acquiring Tomas Satoransky. In spite of the endorsement he received, Dunn seems unlikely to stick in the starting five for the duration of 2019-20 and could be moved once the team feels White is ready to take on a larger role.
