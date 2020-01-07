Bulls' Kris Dunn: Gets into foul trouble
Dunn had 6 points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes Monday night, as the Bulls lost to the Mavericks 118-110.
He picked up his second foul midway through the first quarter and his fourth early in the third. Dunn was tasked with guarding Luka Doncic and received all he could handle, so his stat line can be taken with a grain of salt. He'll remain a defensive-minded player and fringe fantasy contributor.
