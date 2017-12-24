Bulls' Kris Dunn: Goes ice-cold in dreadful outing on Saturday

Dunn recorded two points (1-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-92 loss to the Celtics.

Dunn hasn't had this bad of an outing since November 26 when he put up only two points against the Warriors. He stayed on the floor for 25 minutes despite hitting only one field goal in twelve attempts. He wasn't pulled early and didn't get into foul trouble, so it's mystifying that one of the Bulls' most consistent scorers in December went off the rails. Dunn had finally risen to his potential this month, as he's put up 15 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in December excusing this game. He'll look to get back on track next week against the Bucks, a team he's had success with in the past.