Bulls' Kris Dunn: Goes ice-cold in dreadful outing on Saturday
Dunn recorded two points (1-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-92 loss to the Celtics.
Dunn hasn't had this bad of an outing since November 26 when he put up only two points against the Warriors. He stayed on the floor for 25 minutes despite hitting only one field goal in twelve attempts. He wasn't pulled early and didn't get into foul trouble, so it's mystifying that one of the Bulls' most consistent scorers in December went off the rails. Dunn had finally risen to his potential this month, as he's put up 15 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in December excusing this game. He'll look to get back on track next week against the Bucks, a team he's had success with in the past.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...