Dunn (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and could play in Friday's game against the Thunder on a minutes restriction, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Even if Dunn doesn't return Friday, it still looks like the point guard's return is coming any day now, and it would be a surprise if he didn't take the floor at some point during the Bulls' current three-game homestand. It will, however, likely be a while before Dunn is a full go in games given his lengthy absence, as chances are he remains restricted for the near future.