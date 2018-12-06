Bulls' Kris Dunn: Goes through full practice again
Dunn (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and could play in Friday's game against the Thunder on a minutes restriction, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Even if Dunn doesn't return Friday, it still looks like the point guard's return is coming any day now, and it would be a surprise if he didn't take the floor at some point during the Bulls' current three-game homestand. It will, however, likely be a while before Dunn is a full go in games given his lengthy absence, as chances are he remains restricted for the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...