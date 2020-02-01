Bulls' Kris Dunn: Good to go Friday
Dunn (quadriceps) is starting Friday's game against Brooklyn, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Dunn will start Friday's matchup despite being deemed probable on Thursday's injury report with a right quad injury. He's averaging 10.7 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last seven starts.
