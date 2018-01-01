Bulls' Kris Dunn: Good to go Monday night
Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that Dunn will play Monday against Portland, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Dunn missed Friday's game due to a minor knee issue, but he returned to play 32 minutes in Sunday's matchup with Washington. The expectation all along was that Dunn, who wasn't listed on the injury report, would play, and Hoiberg's pregame comments only serve to confirm that notion. Dunn finished with 19 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and three turnovers against the Wizards.
