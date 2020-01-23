Dunn posted 14 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Dunn only attempted four shots but was able to draw fouls effectively, converting eight of nine shots from the charity stripe. He also added two steals to a five-game run of thievery, with a total of 11 steals over his last five games.