Bulls' Kris Dunn: Grabs seven rebounds in win
Dunn posted 14 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.
Dunn only attempted four shots but was able to draw fouls effectively, converting eight of nine shots from the charity stripe. He also added two steals to a five-game run of thievery, with a total of 11 steals over his last five games.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...