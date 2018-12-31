Bulls' Kris Dunn: Hands out eight assists in loss
Dunn produced 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 loss to the Raptors.
Dunn was excellent again Sunday and is now 10 games deep since returning from injury. He has scored in double-figures in seven of those 10 games while averaging 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He doesn't have the upside of some other, more fancied point guards, but generally provides consistent numbers across his strengths.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...