Dunn produced 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 loss to the Raptors.

Dunn was excellent again Sunday and is now 10 games deep since returning from injury. He has scored in double-figures in seven of those 10 games while averaging 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He doesn't have the upside of some other, more fancied point guards, but generally provides consistent numbers across his strengths.