Dunn delivered nine points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Dunn did foul out while committing four turnovers and finishing with more field-goal attempts than points. With that being said, he posted pretty decent counting stats and faces another uptempo team (Hornets) on Wednesday.