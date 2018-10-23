Bulls' Kris Dunn: Hands out seven assists in season debut
Dunn delivered nine points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Mavericks.
Dunn did foul out while committing four turnovers and finishing with more field-goal attempts than points. With that being said, he posted pretty decent counting stats and faces another uptempo team (Hornets) on Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...