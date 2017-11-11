Bulls' Kris Dunn: Has best game of the season in loss

Dunn totaled 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 105-87 loss to Indiana.

Dunn came off the bench again Friday. but outplayed starter Jerian Grant, garnering himself a season-high 34 minutes in the process. He has looked good in his last two games, averaging 13 points and 3.5 steals. He appears to be the better option for the Bulls moving forward, however, will likely remain in a time-share with Grant. While he is not a must-own player, he is someone to keep an eye on in deeper leagues for his upside in steals.