Bulls' Kris Dunn: In line to start Wednesday

Dunn is scheduled to start in place of Justin Holiday (personal) for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Through his first seven games of the year, Dunn has struggled with turnovers (3.4) and efficiency (42.9 percent from the field). But, he's helped make up for it with his impressive work on the defensive end, leading to 2.1 steals per game. That said, he's coming off a solid three-game stretch where he's averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals on 51.4 percent from the field while committing just 2.3 turnovers. With Holiday out, Dunn will likely be relied upon more as a ballhandler and scorer Wednesday, which makes him an enticing DFS play.