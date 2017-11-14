Bulls' Kris Dunn: In line to start Wednesday
Dunn is scheduled to start in place of Justin Holiday (personal) for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Through his first seven games of the year, Dunn has struggled with turnovers (3.4) and efficiency (42.9 percent from the field). But, he's helped make up for it with his impressive work on the defensive end, leading to 2.1 steals per game. That said, he's coming off a solid three-game stretch where he's averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals on 51.4 percent from the field while committing just 2.3 turnovers. With Holiday out, Dunn will likely be relied upon more as a ballhandler and scorer Wednesday, which makes him an enticing DFS play.
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.