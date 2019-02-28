Dunn (head) provided nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes Wednesday in the Bulls' 109-107 win over the Grizzlies.

After sitting out Monday's loss to the Bucks with a migraine, Dunn stepped back into a starting role and played his normal allotment of minutes but once again underwhelmed outside of the defensive categories. The 24-year-old has now been held under 10 points in each of his last five games, which hasn't exactly helped his case for sticking around as the Bulls' starting point guard beyond this season. Barring a dramatic turnaround from Dunn over the final month and a half of the campaign, the Bulls may look to free agency, trade or the draft this summer for an upgrade at the position.