Bulls' Kris Dunn: Late scratch Friday

Dunn is a late scratch for Friday's game against the Pacers due to a left patella tendinitis.

This move is somewhat confusing, as the Bulls did not provide any information prior to the contest that Dunn was dealing with a knee injury. Regardless, the issue likely flared up during warmups, which ultimately led to the team opting to err on the side of caution with their young point guard. Jerian Grant will replace him at point guard in the starting lineup. Dunn's next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Wizards.