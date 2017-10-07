Bulls' Kris Dunn: Likely to miss start of season
Dunn suffered an open dislocation in his left index finger during Friday's preseason victory over the Bucks and is expected to miss at least a couple weeks as a result, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn, who is expected to start at point guard this season, was off to a nice start in the contest by posting 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, and two assists across 16 minutes before suffering the injury. It is a tough break for the newly acquired second-year guard, as he was expected to play a key role out of the gates. It remains to be seen how long Dunn will be sidelined, but expect to the team to take things week-by-week. It is unclear who will start at point guard for the season opener, but both Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine should see heavier workloads than expected right away.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Works on both sides of ball Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: To miss remainder of summer league•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Headed to Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Shows preview of future in finale•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will start at point guard Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...