Bulls' Kris Dunn: Likely to miss start of season

Dunn suffered an open dislocation in his left index finger during Friday's preseason victory over the Bucks and is expected to miss at least a couple weeks as a result, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn, who is expected to start at point guard this season, was off to a nice start in the contest by posting 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, and two assists across 16 minutes before suffering the injury. It is a tough break for the newly acquired second-year guard, as he was expected to play a key role out of the gates. It remains to be seen how long Dunn will be sidelined, but expect to the team to take things week-by-week. It is unclear who will start at point guard for the season opener, but both Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine should see heavier workloads than expected right away.

