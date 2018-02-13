Dunn (concussion) is listed as probable in the game notes for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors.

Dunn reportedly went through practice Tuesday with the team and as long as everything feels fine following the increase in activity, it appears the Bulls are ready to give him the green light to play. That said, game notes can be a bit unreliable, so there's still a chance the organization opts to take a cautious approach and holds him out once again prior to the All-Star break. Fantasy owners should keep a close eye on the guard all the way up until tip-off to make sure he's in the lineup. Dunn's return would likely signal less of workload for Jerian Grant.