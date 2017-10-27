Bulls' Kris Dunn: Listed as questionable vs. OKC

Dunn (finger) is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Thunder, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn was close to making his Bulls debut Thursday against the Hawks, but the team ultimately held him out as he continues to work back from a dislocated finger. Look for Dunn's status to be updated after shootaround Saturday morning, and if he's cleared, expect him to challenge Jerian Grant, who played 36 minutes Thursday, for the starting point guard spot almost immediately.