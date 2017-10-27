Bulls' Kris Dunn: Listed as questionable vs. OKC
Dunn (finger) is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Thunder, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn was close to making his Bulls debut Thursday against the Hawks, but the team ultimately held him out as he continues to work back from a dislocated finger. Look for Dunn's status to be updated after shootaround Saturday morning, and if he's cleared, expect him to challenge Jerian Grant, who played 36 minutes Thursday, for the starting point guard spot almost immediately.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season