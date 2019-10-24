Bulls' Kris Dunn: Makes defensive impact off bench
Dunn scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four steals, two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Hornets.
The Bulls' three point guards saw nearly equal workloads, with Tomas Satoransky playing 24 minutes as the starter but making little impact in the box score, and rookie Coby White delivering an impressive NBA debut in his 27 bench minutes. Dunn is arguably the least likely of the three to wrest away the starting job, but he could prove to be a key cog on Chicago's second unit given his defensive chops.
