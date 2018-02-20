Dunn, coming off a concussion, could have his minutes monitored over the next "few" games, though does not have an official minutes restriction, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn returned from a concussion to play 20 minutes in the team's last game before the All-Star break, where he accrued eight points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Though he'll have had plenty of time to recover, the Bulls organization reportedly still wants to be "smart" with his workload immediately after the break. While there's no official minutes restriction, it may be advisable to exercise caution with Dunn in fantasy, especially DFS.