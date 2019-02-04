Dunn did not practice Monday due to a pelvic contusion, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn apparently suffered the injury during last week's game against the Heat, though he was still able to play 32 minutes against the Hornets over the weekend, suggesting the issue isn't anything overly serious. The guard is currently being considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. Should Dunn ultimately sit out, Ryan Arcidiacono would start and Shaq Harrison would see time as his backup.