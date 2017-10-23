Bulls' Kris Dunn: 'Most likely' out vs. Cavs on Tuesday

Dunn (finger) will practice Monday but is not expected to play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn has been out since the preseason with a dislocated finger, but he appears to be closer to a return, though it likely won't come Tuesday. The Providence product could make his official Bulls debut Thursday against Atlanta or Saturday against Oklahoma City, and he's expected to immediately be a major piece in the rotation for one of the NBA's least-talented rosters. Dunn struggled mightily as a rookie for the Wolves, but he's a strong perimeter defender who should be a consistent source of assists, even if those come coupled with poor field goal and three-point shooting percentages.