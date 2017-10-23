Bulls' Kris Dunn: 'Most likely' out vs. Cavs on Tuesday
Dunn (finger) will practice Monday but is not expected to play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn has been out since the preseason with a dislocated finger, but he appears to be closer to a return, though it likely won't come Tuesday. The Providence product could make his official Bulls debut Thursday against Atlanta or Saturday against Oklahoma City, and he's expected to immediately be a major piece in the rotation for one of the NBA's least-talented rosters. Dunn struggled mightily as a rookie for the Wolves, but he's a strong perimeter defender who should be a consistent source of assists, even if those come coupled with poor field goal and three-point shooting percentages.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Nearing return to full contact•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will miss two-to-four weeks•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Likely to miss start of season•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Works on both sides of ball Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: To miss remainder of summer league•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...