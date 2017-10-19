Bulls' Kris Dunn: Nearing return to full contact

Dunn recently had the stitches taken out of his left index finger and could be cleared for live contact in four-to-five days, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After suffering an open dislocation in his finger at the start of the preseason, Dunn was given a timetable of two-to-four weeks, so it appears he's trending towards returning on the earlier side. He's slated to go full contact in less than a week, which means a return shouldn't be ruled out ahead of next Tuesday's tilt with the Cavaliers. Dunn may need to get his conditioning in order first, but continue to monitor his status for an update on his eventual return to practice. Originally considered the favorite to open the season as the Bulls' starting point guard, it's unclear if, or how long, Dunn will have to play behind Jerian Grant once available.