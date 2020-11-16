The Bulls are not expected to issue a qualifying offer to Dunn, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dunn was among the best defensive guards in the league last season, but with a new regime in place, it's apparently been determined that the former top-five pick is not in the franchise's future plans. Dunn has some notable shortcomings on the offensive end -- and he's missed significant time in each of the last three seasons -- but he's nonetheless expected to generate interest on the free agent market. Per Johnson, the Clippers are among the teams that could show interest.