Bulls' Kris Dunn: Not practicing Tuesday
Dunn (migraine) did not participate in Tuesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn was sidelined for Monday's game against the Bucks due a migraine. He will travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip, so the Bulls are definitely leaving the possibility of the point guard returning open. If Dunn is unable to play again, however, Ryan Arcidiacono would be in line for his seconds traight start at point guard.
