Bulls' Kris Dunn: Officially done for season
Dunn (knee) will miss the remainder of the season, Joe Cowley of the Sun-Times reports.
This was widely speculated to be the case, but coach Jim Boylen finally confirmed it after Tuesday's practice. Dunn is dealing with a sprained MCL in his right knee and is due to be re-evaluated around the end of the month.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...