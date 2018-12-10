Bulls' Kris Dunn: On minutes restriction Monday
Dunn will see between 20 and 24 minutes during Monday's game against the Kings, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
This is no surprise as Dunn has spent the majority of the season recovering from a knee injury. It may take a couple games for Dunn to return to his normal fantasy impact as it's likely the Bulls will try to ease him back into game action and make sure no setbacks take place.
