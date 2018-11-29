Bulls' Kris Dunn: On track to take contact next week
Dunn (knee) is expected to be cleared for contact practices next week, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn has been going through non-contact work since Tuesday, which has gone well based on the belief that Dunn will progress to contact practices soon. A more specific timetable for the point guard's return will probably emerge once he begins ramping up his activity.
