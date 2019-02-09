Bulls' Kris Dunn: One dime shy of double-double
Dunn had 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-106 win over the Nets.
Dunn provided a well-rounded stat line while recording a block for the third straight contest. His scoring average has dipped a bit compared to last year as he has sometimes struggled to co-exist with Zach LaVine. Nevertheless, Dunn is managing career highs in assists and blocks while posting career-best shooting percentages from the field, beyond the arc, and at the charity stripe.
