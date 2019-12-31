Dunn finished with four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Dunn struggled to get anything going Monday, seeding minutes to Coby White in the loss. Prior to this game, Dunn had been putting up top-100 numbers as the starting small forward. He is the best defender the Bulls have and so this was likely a result of the team looking for an offensive injection. He should be better moving forward and is certainly a player to at least consider in 12-team leagues.