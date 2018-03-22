Dunn (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Dunn's outlook for the rest of the regular season looks bleak after he re-aggravated his right toe, and the young point guard remains without any clear timetable. With the Bulls set to play a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, it is likely that Dunn won't be able to return until next week at the earliest, and in his absence, Cameron Payne will continue to start at point guard with Jerian Grant splitting minutes with him off the bench.