Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out again Saturday
Dunn (toe) will remain out Saturday against Detroit, Pistons' radio voice Mark Champion reports.
No surprise here, considering Dunn has missed the last four games with the injury and wasn't considered overly close to returning coming into the weekend. The 24-year-old's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Houston.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...