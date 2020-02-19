Dunn (knee) is set to have his sprained right MCL re-examined in 4-to-6 weeks.

Dunn missed the final five games before the break, and he'll continue to rehab throughout the next several weeks with the goal of getting back on the floor sometime before the end of the season. Given the Bulls' standing in the East, there's no reason to push Dunn to return, so it wouldn't be a surprise if we've seen the last of the Providence product for 2019-20.