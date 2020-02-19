Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out at least another month
Dunn (knee) is set to have his sprained right MCL re-examined in 4-to-6 weeks.
Dunn missed the final five games before the break, and he'll continue to rehab throughout the next several weeks with the goal of getting back on the floor sometime before the end of the season. Given the Bulls' standing in the East, there's no reason to push Dunn to return, so it wouldn't be a surprise if we've seen the last of the Providence product for 2019-20.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...