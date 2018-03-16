Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out for remainder of game
Dunn sprained a toe on his right foot and will not return to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
The severity of the injury remains unknown, but with only a few minutes left in the game, there's a good chance the Bulls are opting to be extra cautious. Look for more updates ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Cavaliers.
