Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out indefinitely with concussion symptoms
Dunn (concussion) remains without a timetable for a return, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Dunn was already unlikely to play in Friday's game against the Lakers, and it looks like his absence could extend well beyond that. With just nine games to be played before the All-Star break, it's not completely out of the question that Dunn could be held out until after then, but look for the Bulls to update his progress again at some point over the next week. Jerian Grant will continue to start at point guard in Dunn's absence.
