Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out indefinitely with concussion
Dunn (concussion) has been ruled out indefinitely in advance of Saturday's game against the Hawks, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn took a hard, face-first fall during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, which resulted in damaged teeth, as well as a concussion. The point guard will be held out of Saturday's game against the Hawks, and the Bulls will handle his status on a day-to-day basis going forward. Consider Dunn questionable for Monday's game in New Orleans, while Jerian Grant will move into the starting lineup in his place for the time being.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Follow-up tests reveal concussion•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Clear of concussion symptoms, will be reevaluated•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Pours in 16 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Dishes out eight assists in loss•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Scores career-high 32 points•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...