Dunn (concussion) has been ruled out indefinitely in advance of Saturday's game against the Hawks, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn took a hard, face-first fall during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, which resulted in damaged teeth, as well as a concussion. The point guard will be held out of Saturday's game against the Hawks, and the Bulls will handle his status on a day-to-day basis going forward. Consider Dunn questionable for Monday's game in New Orleans, while Jerian Grant will move into the starting lineup in his place for the time being.