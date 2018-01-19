Dunn (concussion) has been ruled out indefinitely in advance of Saturday's game against the Hawks, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn took a hard, face-first fall during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, which resulted in damaged teeth, as well as a concussion. The point guard will be held out of Saturday's game against the Hawks, and the Bulls will handle his status on a day-to-day basis going forward. Consider Dunn questionable for Monday's game in New Orleans, while Jerian Grant will move into the starting lineup in his place for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories