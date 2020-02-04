Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out indefinitely with sprained MCL
Dunn (knee) underwent an MRI and exam Saturday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained MCL he received when he exited Friday's 133-118 loss to the Nets. The Bulls will re-evaluate Dunn after a two-week phase of immobilization and physical therapy before providing an updated timeline for his return.
As anticipated, Dunn's right knee injury is of the week-to-week variety rather than a day-to-day concern. He'll remain out through at least the All-Star break, and quite likely, additional weeks to follow. As K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago notes, Dunn sustained a similar injury a season ago and missed 23 games, so he could face a similarly lengthy recovery time once again. Chandler Hutchison looks like he'll be one of the biggest beneficiaries while Dunn is sidelined, as he entered the starting five in Sunday's loss to the Raptors and finished with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...