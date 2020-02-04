Dunn (knee) underwent an MRI and exam Saturday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained MCL he received when he exited Friday's 133-118 loss to the Nets. The Bulls will re-evaluate Dunn after a two-week phase of immobilization and physical therapy before providing an updated timeline for his return.

As anticipated, Dunn's right knee injury is of the week-to-week variety rather than a day-to-day concern. He'll remain out through at least the All-Star break, and quite likely, additional weeks to follow. As K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago notes, Dunn sustained a similar injury a season ago and missed 23 games, so he could face a similarly lengthy recovery time once again. Chandler Hutchison looks like he'll be one of the biggest beneficiaries while Dunn is sidelined, as he entered the starting five in Sunday's loss to the Raptors and finished with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes.