Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out Monday
Dunn (migraine) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn is dealing with a migraine and will miss at least one game as a result. According to Johnson, the point guard is headed to the United Center to get checked out by team doctors, which will hopefully shed some light on his status moving forward. In his place Monday, Ryan Arcidiacono will start, while Shaquille Harrison could also see an uptick in minutes.
