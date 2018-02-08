Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out of protocol, will miss next two games
Dunn is out of concussion protocol but won't play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves or Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After what has been a lengthy two-week absence, Dunn is finally nearing a return to the hardwood. He'll likely have to get a few practices under his belt and work to get back into game shape before suiting up again, but it looks like Monday's game against the Magic is in play as a return date for the young point guard. Expect updates on Dunn's practice status to come over the next couple of days.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Exits concussion protocol, practices in G-League•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will not join Bulls on road trip•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Still without timetable•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Symptoms have not improved much•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...