Dunn is out of concussion protocol but won't play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves or Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After what has been a lengthy two-week absence, Dunn is finally nearing a return to the hardwood. He'll likely have to get a few practices under his belt and work to get back into game shape before suiting up again, but it looks like Monday's game against the Magic is in play as a return date for the young point guard. Expect updates on Dunn's practice status to come over the next couple of days.