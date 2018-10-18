Dunn will miss Thursday's regular-season opener against the 76ers for a personal matter.

Specifics haven't been released, but considering Dunn isn't dealing with any sort of injury, he'll have a chance to rejoin the team prior to Saturday's matchup with the Pistons. In the meantime, Cameron Payne is slated to pick up the start at point guard and he should see an expanded workload for the duration of Dunn's absence.