Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out Thursday vs. Hawks

Dunn (finger) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated on Wednesday that Dunn had a 50-50 shot of making his debut against the Hawks, though he'll remain cautious with the offseason acquisition and keep him out for at least one more game. Dunn has been out of commission since the start of the preseason with an open dislocation in his finger, though he's on the brink of making a return and will likely fight for the starting point guard role once he's playing and has his conditioning in order. Dunn's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Thunder.