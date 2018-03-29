Dunn (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

A timetable for Dunn's return has yet to be provided, but the Bulls aren't expected to rush him back considering they're well out of the playoff picture. There's a chance he doesn't play again this season with just seven games left on the schedule following Thursday's contest, but for now, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. With Dunn out, Cameron Payne will continue to start at point guard, with Jerian Grant seeing a slightly increased role off the bench.