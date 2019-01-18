Dunn was limited to six points (3-8 FG), three assists and one rebound across 30 minutes Thursday in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Dunn has been dreadful of late for the reeling Bulls, averaging just 7.0 points while shooting 31.4 percent from the floor over the past four games. That rough stretch gives Dunn some buy-low potential at the moment, but even at his peak this season, the point guard has offered most of his impact in the steals, assists and rebounds categories rather than as a scorer. Now two and a half seasons into his career, Dunn has demonstrated little improvement as an outside shooter, with his 33.3 percent mark from three-point range in 2018-19 actually representing a personal best.