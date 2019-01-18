Bulls' Kris Dunn: Poor run continues
Dunn was limited to six points (3-8 FG), three assists and one rebound across 30 minutes Thursday in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Dunn has been dreadful of late for the reeling Bulls, averaging just 7.0 points while shooting 31.4 percent from the floor over the past four games. That rough stretch gives Dunn some buy-low potential at the moment, but even at his peak this season, the point guard has offered most of his impact in the steals, assists and rebounds categories rather than as a scorer. Now two and a half seasons into his career, Dunn has demonstrated little improvement as an outside shooter, with his 33.3 percent mark from three-point range in 2018-19 actually representing a personal best.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...